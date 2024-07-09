Heavy Israeli bombardment in Gaza City forces medical facilities to close as thousands flee

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Heavy Israeli bombardment is shaking Gaza City. Thousands of fleeing Palestinians are searching for shelter, and medical facilities have been forced to shut down. Israel’s new ground assault in Gaza’s largest city is its latest effort to battle Hamas militants regrouping in areas the army previously said had been largely cleared. One fleeing resident says that “the buildings were destroyed. The roads were destroyed. All has become rubble.” Hamas has warned that the latest raids in Gaza City could lead to the collapse of negotiations over a cease-fire and hostage release. The CIA director has met with Egypt’s president to discuss the negotiations.

