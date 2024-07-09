Manhattan prosecutors anticipate November retrial for Harvey Weinstein in #MeToo era rape case

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors say they’re anticipating a November retrial for Harvey Weinstein as they continue investigating possible new sexual assault charges against the disgraced media mogul. Assistant District Attorney Nicole Blumberg said in court Tuesday that prosecutors haven’t yet brought their findings to a grand jury. She also said she couldn’t provide the court a timeline for when their investigation will be complete. Weinstein’s lawyer Arthur Aidala complained the investigation was simply a delay tactic from prosecutors. He said Weinstein wants the case to go to trial as soon as September. The 72-year-old has maintained that any sexual activity was consensual.

