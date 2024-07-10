AI presents pluses and minuses in new Apple TV+ mystery series, ‘Sunny,’ starring Rashida Jones

The new Apple TV+ series ‘Sunny’ is both a cautionary and, at times, sweet tale about artificial intelligence. It takes place in Japan sometime in the near future. Rashida Jones plays a woman who is gifted with a domestic robot after experiencing a tragedy. As she reluctantly befriends the robot, she realizes its technology is linked to dangerous, criminal activity. The series was filmed in Japan where Jones acted alongside Hidetoshi Nishijima (“Drive My Car”), singer-songwriter annie the clumsy and Judy Ongg. Joanna Sotomura is the voice behind Sunny. The series is now available on Apple TV+.

