Budweiser Clydesdales make a stop in Ammon

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Budweiser Clydesdales were in town Wednesday. You may have had a chance to see them pulling the red Budweiser wagon in front of the Ammon Broulim's.

These horses stand about 6-feet tall and can weigh up to 2,000 pounds. Their horseshoes alone weigh about 5 pounds. The Clydesdales have represented the Budweiser brand since the 1930s and first appeared in the Super Bowl in 1975.

Handlers guided the hitch of 10 horses in a loop around the parking lot for 2 hours. The initial tour was meant to be 4 hours long but was shortened due to extreme heat. In the heat today, the horses drank 30 gallons of water to stay hydrated.

Clydesdale handler, Josie Points, told us it takes 5 hours to prepare the horses to show on tour, but it is all worth it after seeing the reactions from the kids.

"My favorite part is the little kids," Points said. "They're just in awe on how huge the horses are, and they're very gentle. And especially when you have one horse and they get to pet them and the horse will put their head down and let them pet him. It's just great. "

Dalmatian dogs have also been a part of the Budweiser brand since the 1950s.

They were used as protection during beer deliveries.