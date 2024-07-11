Fire in towering spire of medieval cathedral in French city of Rouen is under control

PARIS (AP) — A fire broke out in the spire of the medieval cathedral in Rouen in northern France but authorities said it was quickly brought under control. Witnesses told French television they saw smoke emanating from the spire Thursday. It is under renovation. Rouen’s 12th century cathedral is considered a Gothic masterpiece and is widely beloved, not least because of a series of paintings by impressionist Claude Monet capturing its asymmetrical western facade. Witnesses recalled a devastating fire in 2019 at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris that toppled its spire and collapsed its roof.

