Mental health clinics across the US are helping Latinos bridge language and access barriers

Mental health experts, community clinics and politicians are working to create new programs to break down barriers that Latinos might face to getting therapy or treatment. A 2022 federal survey showed more than one-fifth of Hispanic adults reported having any diagnosed mental, behavorial or emotional disorder that may have interfered with their lives. That’s more than Black and Asian Americans but slightly less than white people. The same survey showed Hispanic adults are less likely to receive treatment than multiracial adults and white adults. SOMOS Community Care in New York City started doing mental health screenings for all patients regardless of the reason for the appointment. Los Angeles County, California, has created Latino-specific support groups.

