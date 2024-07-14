President Biden lays out steps to investigation in wake of assassination attempt

President Biden is laying out a series of steps he is taking in the wake of the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania Saturday.

In brief remarks from the white house on Sunday, Mr. Biden explained his plan going forward.

"Look, as this investigation continues, here's what we're going to do. First, Mr. Trump is a former president and nominee of the Republican party. [He] already receives a heightened level of security and I've been consistent in my direction of the Secret Service to provide him with every resource capability and protective measure necessary to ensure his continued safety. Second, I've directed the head of the Secret Service to review all security measures for all security measures for the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled to start tomorrow. And third, I've directed an independent review of the national security at yesterday's rally to assess exactly what happened and we'll share the results of that independent review with the American people as well.

The President also said he was grateful that Trump was doing well and recovering.

He acknowledged a "short but good conversation" that he had with the former president.

Mr. Biden also extended his condolences to the family whose loved one was killed in the shooting.