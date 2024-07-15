Body found floating in Snake River in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A body was seen floating in the Snake River in Idaho Falls Monday afternoon.

Bonneville County Sherirr's office said someone reported seeing a body floating in the river near the Broadway Bridge just after 1 p.m.

Bonneville County Sheriff said as Emergency Personnel arrived on scene, they were directed to the Idaho Falls Power Plant where the body was caught in debris near the plant. It was evident at that time the victim was deceased.

They were able to retrieve the body from the water just above the power plant, they said.

Deputies are working with the Bonneville County Coroner to determine what happened and identify the victim.

No other information is available, they said.