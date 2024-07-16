Fire near Redfish Lake increases to 1,275 acres

STANLEY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bench Lake Fire grew over 500 acres Monday to 1,275 acres. They said the change in acreage is due to getting a better eye view of the fire's perimeter. The fire is zero percent contained with 259 personnel fighting the fire.

Fire managers said fire activity grew Monday on the northwest corner. The fire on the west side of Redfish Lake moved more slowly downhill toward the lake, they said. As the fire reaches the lake, firefighters will begin to achieve containment from the lake’s edge, directly along the active southern fire perimeter, and up towards the ridge.

On the north side of Redfish Lake, crews are focused on structure protection while improving mitigation efforts around Redfish Lodge and adjacent structures throughout the compound. Sprinklers, water pumps, and an extensive network of hoses have been strategically placed to ensure adequate water support. Crews are removing fuels with chainsaws along the Fishhook Creek Trail system.

Helicopters and scooping aircraft are continuing to cool the fire’s edge with water drops. Aviation resources and crews are identifying and using natural barriers, including riparian areas, ridges, and rocky outcroppings, as control areas where the fire activity will be naturally slowed and the fire’s overall size will be limited.

A community meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 17 at 7:00 p.m. at the Community Building in Stanley. The community building is located at 500 Eva Falls Ave.