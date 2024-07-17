Mother of 3-year-old found dead at recycling center feared ex-husband would harm daughter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The mother of a 3-year-old girl whose body was found in a San Francisco Bay Area recycling center over the weekend says she feared for her daughter’s well-being whenever the child was with her ex-husband, who authorities say died by suicide and is suspected in the child’s death. San Jose police said an employee in the processing area of a San Jose recycling facility found Ellie Lorenzo’s body Saturday. She was last seen alive Thursday with her father, Jared Lorenzo, who was involved in a bitter custody battle with the child’s mother. The 42-year-old Lorenzo was found dead Friday in San Francisco from an apparent suicide.

