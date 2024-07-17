Road Closures at System Interchange in Pocatello

Pocatello, ID- Starting Wednesday July 17, the north-to-west ramp of the System Interchange at Pocatello will be periodically closed to allow for girder placement for a new bridge.

Girders are horizontal steel beams designed to support the bridge deck. As the beams are placed over the northbound to westbound ramp it is necessary to close the roadway beneath for the safety of the travelling public.

Closures are scheduled for:

Wednesday from 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m.

Friday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Monday July 22 from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Wednesday July 24 from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Thursday July 25 from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

Traffic traveling north on I-15 wishing to proceed west on I-86 toward Chubbuck will be detoured through the Northgate Interchange.

Motorists should carefully follow signs and posted speed limits while traveling through the construction area. With crews working day and night at the System Interchange it is especially important that drivers be alert and proceed safely through the work area.