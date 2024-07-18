‘Longlegs’ star Maika Monroe’s secret to success in Hollywood is a healthy relationship to it

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the few moments of levity in “Longlegs” — the Neon horror film in theaters now about a Satanist serial killer — happens when Maika Monroe’s character, Lee Harker, meets her co-worker’s young daughter. It’s obvious the analytical FBI agent doesn’t spend a lot of time around kids. Her stoic, awkward personality is comically heightened by this interaction with the child. Critics have praised the 31-year-old’s performance in “Longlegs.” But her calculated, offbeat character is even more impressive given Monroe’s affable, almost whimsical personality. Her approachability is perhaps somewhat attributable to the fact that she has always kept Hollywood at arm’s length.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.