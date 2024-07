Officers responded at 5:45 pm on Thursday 7/16. The motorcycle was headed westbound on Broadway when a Mustang entering Broadway from Hansen hit the motorcycle. The cyclist was significantly injured and was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Both eastbound lanes of Broadway were closed from Dale to Hansen until about 9 PM Thursday night.

Idaho Falls, ID - One person is seriously injured after a motorcycle accident on Broadway Avenue.

