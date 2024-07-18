Staying safe outdoors during peak Wildfire Season

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) — July and August mark the height of wildfire season for Eastern Idaho, according to the Western Fire Chiefs Association.

With that in mind, the Red Cross of Idaho and East Oregon is encouraging families to take steps now to keep themselves safe.

“Wildfires spread very quickly, leaving you little time to get to safety,” said Scott O’Connell, regional disaster program officer for the Red Cross of Idaho, Montana, and East Oregon. “Make sure you have an evacuation plan and practice it with every member of your household. Taking a few simple steps now can make all the difference later.”

Here are some basic wildfire safety tips as outlined by the Red Cross:

Keep the areas surrounding your home clear of brush and materials that may catch fire.

Assemble an emergency kit to take with you when you evacuate. For example: First-aid kit Flashlight Cell-phone with chargers Medications Family contact info Non-perishable food and water

Back your car into the garage or park it outside, facing the direction of your evacuation route.

Confine pets in one room so you can find them if you need to evacuate quickly.

If told to leave the area, "don’t wait – evacuate,” says O’Connell. Red Cross of Idaho instructs people out recreating to not return home until officials say it’s safe to do so.

Disaster program officers with the Red Cross also suggest people recreating outdoors download the Red Cross Emergency App for real-time alerts, open shelters and expert advice on wildfires. For more information, click HERE.