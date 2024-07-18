University of Florida president Ben Sasse is resigning after his wife was diagnosed with epilepsy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — University of Florida president Ben Sasse has announced that he will leave his position of nearly two years to focus on taking care of his family after his wife was diagnosed with epilepsy. In a post late Thursday on the social platform X, Sasse says that “after extensive prayer and lots of family tears,” he asked university officials to start looking for a new president. The university says his resignation is effective July 31. Sasse says his wife was recently diagnosed with epilepsy and has been having “a new batch of memory issues.” She suffered a series of strokes in 2007. Sasse is also a former senator from Nebraska.

