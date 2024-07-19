Florida man arrested, accused of making threats against Trump, Vance on social media

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida man accused of making threats against former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. JD Vance and their families on social media has been arrested. The Jupiter Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Michael W. Wiseman on Friday on charges of written threats to kill. Police say an investigation found that Wiseman had made written threats on Facebook against the Republican presidential and vice presidential nominees and their families. Police say multiple people notified police of the posts. Jupiter police officers took Wiseman into custody without incident, and he was lodged at Palm Beach County jail Friday night. Attempts to find a lawyer who could comment on Wiseman’s behalf weren’t immediately successful.

