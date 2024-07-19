Legal fight continues with appeals over proposed immigration initiative for Arizona Nov. 5 ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — The fight to keep a proposed immigration initiative off Arizona’s Nov. 5 ballot is not over yet. Immigrant advocacy groups this week appealed a judge’s ruling to allow the proposal approved by the GOP-controlled Legislative in early June to stay on the ballot. Proposal opponents argue that it violates rules that require initiatives to be limited to one subject. The proposal would allow local law enforcement to arrest migrants who cross illegally from Mexico into Arizona between ports of entry. It would increase penalties to 10 years imprisonment for anyone who sells fentanyl that leads to a person’s death.

