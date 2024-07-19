West Nile Detected in Fort Hall Bottoms Area

Fort Hall, ID - The Agricultural Resource Management (ARM) Program has reported that West Nile has been detected on the Fort Hall Reservation in the Fort Hall Bottoms near the Buffalo Corral area off of Sheepskin Road. The ARM Program is currently addressing the issue.

Residents are encouraged to take precautionary measures to stay protected including:

- Use insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and ALWAYS follow label instructions for use, especially with children.

- Wear loose fitting, light colored clothing while outdoors, especially long-sleeved shirts, long pants, shoes and socks & minimize outdoor activity at dusk and dawn, when mosquitos are most active.

- Keep grass and weeds cut to minimize resting places for adult mosquitos.

- Reduce mosquito habitat by disposing of cans, buckets, barrels, pots or similar water-holding containers, tires and debris from your property. Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use. Clean vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds and ditches.