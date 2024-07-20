For Palestinian athletes, the Olympics is about more than sports

PARIS (AP) — Most of the athletes representing the Palestinian territories at the Paris Olympics were born somewhere else — Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Germany, Chile and the United States – yet they care deeply about the politics of their parents’ and grandparents’ homeland. They are eager to compete but hyper-aware their presence at the Games isn’t only, or even primarily, about sports. With Israel and Hamas locked in a brutal war that has killed tens of thousands in Gaza, these eight athletes — two of whom hail from the West Bank – carry heavier burdens. Yazan Al Bawwab, a 24-year-old swimmer who was born in Saudi Arabia, said he uses his sport as a ″tool for Palestine.”

