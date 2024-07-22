ACC commissioner promises to fight ‘for as long as it takes’ amid legal battles with Clemson, FSU

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner Jim Phillips says the league will fight “as long as it takes” in legal cases against Florida State and Clemson as those member schools challenge the league’s ability to charge hundreds of millions of dollars to leave the conference. Speaking Monday to start the league’s football media days, Phillips called lawsuits filed by the schools “extremely damaging, disruptive and harmful” to the league. Most notably, those schools are challenging the league’s grant-of-rights media agreement that gives the ACC control of media rights for any school that attempts to leave amid a TV deal with ESPN running through 2036.

