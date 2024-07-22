MEGA Brain Exhibit comes to EIPH

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The MEGA brain exhibit came to Eastern Idaho Public Health on Monday. It's a big inflatable brain you can walk through and learn about the human body's most powerful organ.

The exhibit shows the different effects harmful substances and addiction have on the brain. The brain doesn't fully develop until a person is 25 years old, making the exhibit good information for kids to learn about protecting their brain.

"This is really great because...what we want kids to know is that there is a change in their brain when they enter these substances into their body," said EIPH Health Education Specialist Heather Hansen.

Eastern Idaho Public Health also offers programs to prevent, control, and quit substance use. You can click here to learn more.