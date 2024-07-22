Utah woman killed in motorcycle crash near Spencer

SPENCER, Idaho (ISP News Release) - Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred southbound I15 at mp 179.1, at 10:51 am, on Monday, July 22, 2024.

A Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by a 69-year-old male from Farr West, Utah was traveling southbound on I15. He lost control of the motorcycle and crashed, blocking both southbound lanes of I15.

His passenger, a 60-year-old female from Farr West, Utah succumbed to her injuries at the time of the crash. The driver was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital. Both occupants were wearing helmets.

The roadway was blocked for approximately 4 hours.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.