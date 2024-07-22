Who will delegates support to be the Democratic nominee? AP’s survey tracks who they’re backing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from his reelection bid and his endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to take on Republicant Donald Trump in November has scrambled what had once been a settled and suspense-free Democratic presidential nomination contest. Biden had secured enough delegates by March 12 from his primary and caucus victories to unofficially clinch the nomination. Biden had amassed support from nearly all delegates eligible to vote in the first round at the Democratic National Convention next month in Chicago. Biden’s exit from the race means those delegates who decide the nominee must find a new candidate to support. An Associated Press survey shows Harris with overwhelming support among delegates contacted so far.

