North Dakota judge will decide whether to throw out a challenge to the state’s abortion ban

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Attorneys have argued over whether a North Dakota judge should dismiss a lawsuit challenging the state’s abortion ban before trial. An attorney for the state said the plaintiffs’ case rests on hypotheticals. The plaintiffs’ attorney said key issues remain to be resolved at trial. The court trial is scheduled for late August. State District Judge Bruce Romanick says he will rule as quickly as he can, but he also asked the plaintiffs’ attorney what difference he would have at trial. The lawsuit, originally filed in 2022 by North Dakota’s former sole abortion provider, claims the state’s revised abortion ban is unconstitutional.

