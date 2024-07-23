Sparks fly in court as judge considers bail bid for man charged in Tupac Shakur killing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sparks flew as a Nevada judge rebuked a defense attorney and a former Los Angeles-area gang leader lashed out against prosecutors during his renewed effort to be freed from jail to house arrest ahead of his trial in the 1996 killing of hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur. The judge last month rejected a hip-hop music figure’s attempt to underwrite Duane “Keffe D” Davis’ $750,000 bail bond. The judge on Tuesday said she’ll issue a decision soon. She also accused defense lawyer Carl Arnold of playing up the case for the media, which Arnold denied. Davis has been jailed since his arrest last September. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and is due for trial in November.

