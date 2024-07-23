Staying healthy despite smoky air conditions

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - There’s more smoke in the air, due to wildfires in the West. The smoke could cause people to have allergy problems.

Smoke is a natural airway irritant, so a lot of smoke exposure can be harmful to anyone’s body, says Allergy Immunology Specialist, Dr. David Petty.

“Even if you don't have any allergies or asthma or sinus disease, smoke is something that can irritate everybody's airways. And if you have allergies, asthma or a chronic sinus condition, this can make it even worse and make it very bad for you.”

Dr. Petty says the smoky air can cause people sinus pressure, runny noses and sneezing.

“If you have asthma, you can have coughing, trouble breathing. We've been having a lot of patients that are having a lot of issues with all this smoke.”

Fortunately, there are things you can do to avoid getting sick from the smoke in the air.

Dr. Petty recommends keeping an eye on air quality reports and staying indoors on days when the forecast predicts high air pollution.

He also says you should keep your windows closed and use air conditioning to cool your home.

“Use that air conditioning because that will filter the air a little bit more.”

If you’re struggling with the air quality, Dr. Petty recommends seeking over-the-counter medication.