The flickering glow of summer’s fireflies: too important to lose, too small to notice them gone

DELAWARE SEASHORE STATE PARK (AP) — Fireflies once seemed plentiful and cool, easy to catch and watch, and they served as an introduction to the world of nature around us. Entomologists keep hearing anecdotal reports of fewer fireflies, leading to fears that the summer flash was fading. It’s due to habitat loss, pesticides, light pollution and climate change. Experts say the flickering glow of fireflies is too important to lose, but too small to notice. Later this year the federal government is likely to put the first firefly species on the endangered species list. Scientists say some fireflies species are doing well, but several are not. And there are many species they just don’t know about.

