Judge’s ruling temporarily allows for unlicensed Native Hawaiian midwifery

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii judge is temporarily blocking the state from enforcing a law requiring the licensing of practitioners and teachers of traditional Native Hawaiian midwifery. The temporary stay is for while a lawsuit challenging the statute wends its way through the courts. A group of women who are plaintiffs in the suit say the law threatens their ability to serve women who seek customary Native Hawaiian births. Judge Shirley Kawamura’s ruling this week bars the state from “enforcing, threatening to enforce or applying any penalties to those who practice, teach, and learn traditional Native Hawaiian healing practices of prenatal, maternal and child care.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.