“Thank a Farmer Day” celebrates local agriculture

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Farm Bureau and local 4H volunteers gathered in the Ammon Culver’s parking lot today to celebrate farmers by teaching local kids about the importance of agriculture.

The “Thank a Farmer Day” event included educational displays and allowed visitors to grind their own flour, get an up-close look at farm equipment, and even try their hand at milking a cow.

“I know that as farm kids, we have a tendency to take it for granted because we live it,” said Alana Rassmuessen, a 4H volunteer. “I know that some kids in schools aren't exposed to that and don't always know what's happening.”

Sarah Bauer, the owner and operator of the Ammon Culver’s restaurant, said that having grown up on a dairy farm she was happy to host the event.

“I appreciate Idaho Falls and Ammon area and being able to come and support and to love our farmers,” Bauer said.

Along with educating younger generations about the importance of farms, the Idaho Farm Bureau hopes to bring farmers and town residents together and remind everyone in the area that farmers work hard to get food to their tables.

“We're all a part of agriculture,” said Saydee Longhurst, a Utah State University student studying agricultural education. “If you eat, then you're a part of AG.”