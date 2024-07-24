Volunteering would feel good even if it didn’t have health benefits. But it does
Associated Press
When helping others, volunteers also help themselves. They might even live longer. Jacquelyn Stephens is a psychologist at the nonprofit Mather Institute who researches how to age well. She says volunteering builds social connections and provides a sense of purpose that bolsters mental health in retirement. And psychology professor Eric S. Kim says his research has found a connection between volunteering and more positive emotions, less loneliness and more social support. He says that leads to better health. Experts recommend asking friends and family for advice on where to volunteer. Or got to a website like VounteerMatch.org.