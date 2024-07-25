Idaho Department of Education announces SRO grant opportunity

RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho school districts and charter schools are now able to apply for additional funding to hire a School Resource Officer (SRO).

The $1.5 million SRO grant was allocated by the Idaho Legislature from the state’s Millenium

Fund and will be administered by the Idaho Department of Education. The department

anticipates funding for up to 10 SRO positions, one per selected local education agency. The

grant provides funding to support the position for three years.

“This is an excellent opportunity for schools that may not have the resources to fund this

important position,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield. “I hope

schools will consider collaborating with their local police to make full use of the support that an

SRO offers educational communities.”

Ririe School District 252 and several other local districts have already jumped at the opportunity.

"When I came out here as the superintendent, I felt like an SRO would be a huge benefit to us," Ririe School District Superintendent Jeff Gee told Local News 8. "'We wanted one for a number of years, but ultimately the funding just wasn't there for us to do it," he said.

Those same financial restrictions happen in smaller districts across Idaho.

"Smaller districts have a little more difficult time in funding those types of resources," Sgt. Brian Lovell of the Bonneville County Sheriff's office siad. "As a sheriff's office, we've always responded to try and handle calls and things there. But adding, you know, a deputy there, even part time, to have that tie and build that relationship with the school district is, real valuable."

Eventually, Ririe School District 252 turned to their community, asking the voters to approve a two year levy to fund the position. The levy passed in March 2023.

"We have the money right now for one more, one more year of our part time SRO. And then we've got to go back and ask for those funds again," said Gee. "If we can get this grant that secures, that secures this position for three years."

Deputy Daniel Sperry oversees the SRO program for Bonneville County and smaller neighboring school districts like Ririe.

He says the role stretches far beyond just safety and upholding the law; SRO's work with the administration, help with classes, and develop trust with both the teachers and the students.

"The administrators know that they could call on us at a moment's notice," said Sperry. "We are familiar with the kids we have access to, a little bit more information on the kids. So if they're looking for a kid who's maybe sent out a suicidal message or a runaway, they don't know the address. The SRO can then provide that information. And so, the SRO is bringing huge amount to the table for the school district, the community, law enforcement."

"We're able to work with them day after day, week after week, year after year, to help make sure that they have the brightest future possible," said Sperry.

Local education districts and charter schools have until Wednesday, August 14th to apply.

For questions about applications, call the Idaho Department of Education Healthy Students and Schools

Coordinator Katie Watkins at 208-332-6959.