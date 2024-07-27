Drag queens shine at Olympics opening, but ‘Last Supper’ tableau draws criticism

PARIS (AP) — In an unprecedented display of inclusivity, drag queens took center stage at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, showcasing the vibrant and influential role of the French LGBTQ+ community. But it also attracted criticism over a tableau reminiscent of “The Last Supper.” Among their bold performances was a scene seemed to evoke Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper,” featuring the drag queens in the roles of Jesus Christ and his apostles. This segment drew significant attention and backlash from religious conservatives. But “Drag Race France” winner Le Filip said the segment surprised them and made them proud.

