Nevada attorney general appeals to state high court in effort to revive fake electors case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada attorney general’s office is asking the state Supreme Court to uphold charges against six so-called fake electors. A state judge dismissed the case last month in a ruling from the bench on a technicality, saying Las Vegas was the wrong venue for the case. The appeal came Friday night after Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus issued her written order on the dismissal. The defendants are accused of submitting a bogus certificate to Congress in 2020 declaring Donald Trump the winner in Nevada. Officials say it was part of a larger plot across seven battleground states to keep the former president in power. Lawyers for the defendants didn’t respond to messages for comment.

