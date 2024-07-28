PLAYLIST: A musical guide to each Paris Olympics sport, from archery to wrestling

From the dazzling opening ceremony to warmup songs, music is intrinsic to the Paris Olympics now underway. Athletes from around the world are competing in dozens of disciplines among 32 sports. For those watching at home, do you know what you’re going to listen to during commercial breaks, while making snacks, or to distract you in moments where your team isn’t doing that hot? We’ve got you, with a cheeky musical guide to each sport — some picks more literal than others. Our selection features songs from Taylor Swift and Drake to Lorde, Eminem, Billie Holiday and Bad Bunny.

