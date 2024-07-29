‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ now has the 6th biggest opening weekend of all time

“Deadpool & Wolverine” had a better Sunday than anticipated. Disney says the blockbuster film earned $211 million in its first weekend in theaters. That’s $6 million more than was estimated on Sunday, putting “Deadpool & Wolverine” in a different league. The Shawn Levy-directed film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman now boasts the sixth highest opening weekend of all time, surpassing “Jurassic World” which opened to $208.8 million in 2015. It also boosted its global number to $444.3 million. The Walt Disney Co. can now claim five of the six biggest box office openings ever.

