Former ‘General Hospital’ actor Haley Pullos gets 5 years probation after DUI crash

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Former longtime ‘General Hospital’ actor Haley Pullos has been sentenced to five years probation after pleading guilty to felony drunken driving. The 26-year-old Pullos had already spent three months in jail when she was sentenced in a Pasadena, California courtroom on Monday. Authorities say on a late night in April of 2023, Pullos was driving the wrong way on a freeway in Pasadena and collided with another vehicle. Both she and the other driver were hospitalized with injuries. On Monday Pullos was also sentenced to 200 hours of community service and ordered to complete a nine-month alcohol treatment program.

