Harris is endorsed by border mayors in swing-state Arizona as she faces GOP criticism on immigration
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is highlighting endorsements from mayors of border towns in swing-state Arizona. The endorsements on Monday come as she looks to blunt the impact of Republican attacks on her handling of illegal border crossings. Harris’ campaign says she was backed by the mayors of Bisbee, Nogales, Somerton, and San Luis, as well as two Yuma County supervisors. It remains to be seen whether the border will become a political liability for Harris as it was for Biden. But Republicans say Harris did not do enough to clamp down on illegal immigration in a role they characterized as “border czar.”