Kari Lake aims to win GOP primary for closely watched Arizona Senate race
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake is looking to easily win Arizona’s Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. The primary Tuesday will likely set up a fierce battle against Rep. Ruben Gallego, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary for a crucial Senate race. In Maricopa County, Republicans will choose between a slate of incumbents who have stood up to former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election and challengers who claim it was stolen. The primary will give insights about where the narrowly divided state is headed going into the final sprint of the 2024 election, where Arizona is central to the fight for control of the White House and Congress.