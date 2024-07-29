Paris Olympics boosted by raucous fans in return of spectators for first time since pandemic

PARIS (AP) — There’s a very notable difference about the Paris Olympics: the noise. From the judo mat to the swimming pool, the star-studded stands at gymnastics and every venue in between and beyond, the fans have returned to the Games in raucous fashion. The Paris Olympics are the first with spectators since the COVID-19 pandemic forced Tokyo in 2021 and Beijing in 2022 to host their Games with eerily empty venues. The sounds in Paris are strikingly different than Tokyo, where athletes complaining about the scorching heat could be plainly heard and opponents could eavesdrop as masked coaches of rivals gave instructions. In Paris, it is a flag-waving, chanting crowd that sings and dances as the fans cheer on the athletes.

