Thunder Fire near Salmon moves back to “Ready” evacuation status

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest has provided the latest information on 6 wildfires burning in the forest.

Thunder (started July 24): The fire transitioned from Great Basin Team 7 back to the local unit today under a Type IV Incident Commander. The lightning fire is located approximately two (2) miles northwest of Williams Lake and approximately 12 miles southwest of Salmon. The fire is 34% contained and estimated to be 2,474 acres in size and is burning in timber, sagebrush, and grass. An additional crew arrived yesterday. Crews are spread along the fire’s edge mopping up and addressing hot spots in areas of concern. Crews also began backhauling equipment no longer needed. Per the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office, Zones 1, 2 and 3 will be moved back to "READY" status as of 0930 hours this morning. Due to current and predicted fire activity, the fire will be updated weekly unless significant activity occurs. Further information can be found on InciWeb at https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-closures/idscf-thunder-fire.

Deer (July 25): The lightning fire is located approximately 33 miles northwest of Challis, southeast of Pinyon Peak on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Loon Creek Guard Station is east of the fire. The fire, burning in grass and conifers is estimated at approximately 75 acres. The fire is burning on both side of Rabbit Creek, in the 2006 Trail Creek Fire. Fire managers are using a point protection strategy (a wildfire response strategy, which protects specific assets or highly valued resources from the wildfire without directly halting the continued spread of the wildfire) to minimize exposure to fire personnel while protecting identified values. The strategy takes into account exposure to firefighters, values at risk, and wilderness values. Specific values potentially threatened with this fire include private land and Forest Service infrastructure.

Sheep (July 25): The lightning fire is located approximately 11 miles northeast of North Fork, northwest of Sheep Mountain on the North Fork Ranger District. The 0.10 acre fire is burning in subalpine fir is out.

Joseph Pass (July 24): The lightning fire is located approximately 20 miles north of North Fork on the North Fork Ranger District. The 0.10 acre fire is out.

Ajax (July 24): The lightning fire is located approximately 13 miles northeast of Salmon, approximately one (1) mile northwest of Ajax Peak on the east side of the Carmen Creek drainage on the North Fork Ranger District. The Ajax Fire is estimated at four (4) acres and is 100% contained and controlled, with the fire in patrol status.

Mayfield (July 19): The lightning fire is located approximately 27 miles northwest of Challis northwest of Mayfield Peak on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The 0.10 acre fire is burning in a single tree in a steep, rugged, scabby, and rocky terrain at approximately 9,000 feet. The fire is showing no smoke at this time.