Farmers drive tractors to protest Governor’s water curtailment

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – East Idaho farmers are making a statement with Idaho Governor Brad Little by creating a tractor parade in Idaho Falls.

Dozens of tractors have lined up along Lindsay Boulevard in front of Falls Fertilizer in protest of the Governor’s actions on the water curtailment issue.

They will drive the tractors to where Gov. Little is attending a Greater Idaho Falls Chamber luncheon being held at the Westbank Convention Center starting at 11 a.m.

Tractors line up on Lindsay Blvd in Idaho Falls in protest of the water curtailment issue on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.