Simone Biles and Team USA take aim at gold in the women’s gymnastics team final
AP National Writer
PARIS (AP) — American gymnastics star Simone Biles is inside Bercy Arena for the women’s team final. Biles is competing after tweaking her left calf during qualifying. The five-woman US squad of Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera are heavily favored to return to the top of the medal stand after finishing second to Russia at the Tokyo Games three years ago. The Americans will be paired with Italy the runner-up to Biles during all-around qualifying.