Development Workshop processes over 25,000 ducks for annual race

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Tens of thousands of ducks are being processed at Development Workshop, Inc. for the 33rd Annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race.

Each of the 25,000+ ducks is individually evaluated and processed by hand. New stickers are put on the ones deemed fit to race. The ones with holes or other problems are discarded.

Development Workshop, Inc. is a non profit corporation that helps individuals who have a disability or who are disadvantaged to recognize and achieve their chosen level of economic and social independence.

"The individuals that are working on the ducks are learning real skills," said DWI CEO McKayla Matlack. "They have a task to complete there are steps that have to be done. There's a particular way of doing it."

More information about DWI can be found here.