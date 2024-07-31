Trump’s appearance before Black journalists leads to memorable confrontation with ABC’s Rachel Scott

Former President Donald Trump’s appearance before a conference of Black journalists, already a source of controversy before it even took place, was remarkably contentious — primarily due to Trump’s reaction to sharp questioning from ABC News’ Rachel Scott. Scott, ABC’s congressional reporter, asked Trump about past hostile statements toward Black leaders and journalists, whether he thought opponent Kamala Harris was a DEI hire, and his support of Jan. 6, 2021 rioters. Trump, in turn, attacked Scott as being rude and hostile. Trump’s appearance before that National Association of Black Journalists split some of its members, with some who thought he shouldn’t be invited and others who felt it was their duty to question him.

