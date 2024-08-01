4 Las Vegas teens agree to plead guilty as juveniles in deadly beating of high school student

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Four Las Vegas teenagers who are accused in the fatal beating of a high school classmate have agreed to plead guilty as juveniles to voluntary manslaughter in a deal that will keep them from being tried as adults. The four teens originally were charged as adults with second-degree murder and conspiracy in the November death of 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis Jr. Cellphone video of the beating was shared across social media. Lawyers on both sides told a judge Thursday that under the plea deal, the four will be sent to juvenile court and face an undetermined length of imprisonment in a juvenile detention center.

