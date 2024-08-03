Horror at deaths of 12 children unites Druze across borders. But Mideast’s wars tear at their bonds

FARDIS, Lebanon (AP) — The strike a week ago in the Israeli-held Golan Heights that killed 12 Druze children unified Druze across the region in grief. It also laid bare the complex identity of the small, insular religious minority, whose members are spread across Israel, the Golan Heights, Lebanon and Syria. Each part of the community has taken different paths historically. Israeli Druze have a large role in their country’s military, while Lebanese and Syrian Druze have fought Israel and backed Palestinians. They always tried to keep a common bond despite their differences, but that has been strained by fighting in Gaza and now by the threat of an all-out regional war.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.