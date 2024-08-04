Democrat Ruben Gallego promotes Republican support in his Arizona Senate campaign against Kari Lake

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Arizona Democrat Ruben Gallego is promoting Republican backing for his Senate campaign as the congressman works to assemble a winning coalition in the swing state. A list being released Sunday of Republican supporters of his campaign includes moderate Republicans and some former Republicans who held elected office or other roles in business or politics. Several are former aides to the late Sen. John McCain, the famed Arizona Republican and onetime prisoner of war who was known for occasionally bucking his party. Gallego’s Republican opponent, Kari Lake, has criticized McCain in the past and once suggested he was a “loser.”

