Commodities giant Glencore is ordered to pay over $150M in wake of Congo mining bribery case

GENEVA (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Switzerland say they have found Glencore’s international unit “criminally liable” and ordered the commodities giant to pay over $150 million in fines and compensation after ending a probe of bribery involving Congo’s mining industry. The Swiss attorney general’s office says Glencore International failed to take adequate steps to prevent bribery of a Congolese public official by a business partner over its purchase of minority stakes in two companies from the African country’s state mining company. Glencore did not admit to the findings but said it would not appeal.

