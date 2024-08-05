Democratic primary in Arizona’s 3rd District is too close to call, AP determines
Associated Press/Report for America
PHOENIX (AP) — The race for the Democratic nomination in Arizona’s 3rd Congressional District has narrowed further. The thin margin makes it too close to call and ensures an automatic recount. The district lies in Maricopa County, which finished counting ballots Monday. Former Phoenix City Council member Yassamin Ansari and former state lawmaker Raquel Terán are separated by 42 votes — a margin of 0.1 percentage points. A recount is triggered when the margin is 0.5 percentage points or less. The district encompasses parts of Phoenix and was left open when Rep. Ruben Gallego decided to run for U.S. Senate.