Rally dates are set. Venues are chosen. The only thing missing for Harris’ blitz is her VP choice

WASHINGTON (AP) — The dates are set. The venues are chosen. The only thing missing from this week’s campaign blitz with Vice President Kamala Harris and her 2024 running mate is the name of that running mate. After a weekend spent interviewing finalists, Harris is set to decide as early as Monday on her choice before the two set off on a tour across key battleground states where they will introduce the new Democratic ticket to voters and highlight the states of the election. That means there’s not much time left for advocates for and against different picks to get in their final licks.

